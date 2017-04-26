Tourism & Travel Week May 7-13

This year’s National Travel and Tourism Week will shine a spotlight on the power of travel by recognizing the millions of people who keep this industry strong: the Faces of Travel.

Locally, several offerings are planned to celebrate the special week.

“We want to share with the local public and invite everyone to join us in the Celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week 2017 at events held at the Arkansas Welcome Center in Corning,” said Barbara Harmon, site manager.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/