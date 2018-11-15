Third graders honor veterans

On Monday, November 12, third graders at Central Elementary held a program to honor and celebrate veterans. They opened the program with the Pledge of Allegiance and the bell choir performed the National Anthem. Other bell selections included God Bless America and America the Beautiful. Jackson Jett, soloist, led students in singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA”. Students took turns throughout the program to share with the audience how Veteran’s Day began and why we celebrate it. Students ended the program by singing the song, “Thank You, Soldiers”. Veterans and their guests were invited to join the third graders in the cafeteria for a reception.

