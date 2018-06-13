Thelma Rockwell to be 2018 Grand Parade Marshal

The Corning Fourth of July Homecoming committee announce the selection of Thelma Rockwell as parade marshal in the 2018 Fourth of July parade.

Mrs. Rockwell has had a strong community presence over the years while working along side her husband, Jan V. Rockwell, in the publishing business for 51 years until his passing in 2013. She continues to be active in the family business as publisher and owner of the Clay County Courier, as well as President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Corning and J.V. Rockwell Publishing Company.

