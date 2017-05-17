Taco Bell to open Wednesday

From left: Charles Jones, Lion Tamer, Louise Coleman, Secretary/Treasurer, Lisa Holsapple, President, Rob Young, Vice President and Gena Sweaney, Tail Twister. The first ever Lions Club Firemens Fish Fry has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. until -2 p.m. at Wynn Park in Corning.

