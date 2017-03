Corning Mayor Rob Young has been thinking “outside the bun.”

His efforts to draw a fastfood franchise to the area were made official Saturday, February 25. Corning will be the site of a new Taco Bell fast food restaurant that will employ upwards of 40 people.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/