Taco Bell breaks ground in Corning

After months of speculation, news that Corning would be home to a new Taco Bell became a reality last Wednesday, March 1, when ground was broken for the facility.

Dozens of spectators gathered as officials from Taco Bell, the City of Corning and Corning Chamber of Commerce welcomed personnel and discussed plans for the new facility. Among Taco Bell officials on hand were Jimmy Adams, Area Coach for Taco Bell, Jackie McClure, owner of the franchise, Daniel McClure, who will serve as manager of the Corning franchise, David Cook, contractor for the construction work, Corning Mayor Rob Young and Corning Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Wiedeman.

