T-shirts arrive . . .

This year’s Fourth of July T-shirts to celebrate Corning’s annual Independence Day Homecoming have arrived at the Chamber office near Wynn Park. The name Katelyn Leonard appears on each shirt, since she was the person entering the chosen design reading “Proud to be an American.” Pictured above, back, Lynn Masterson and Katelyn Leonard. At front is Bailey Catt. Miss Catt is the great-granddaughter of the late Betty Vinson, who directed design, printing and sales of Homecoming T-shirts for the Chamber for more than a dozen years. Before her recent death, she completed all preliminary work of design and ordering shirts to have them ready to sell at the Chamber office.

