Suspended rules discussions make up bulk of January City Council business

Monday night’s January City Council meeting encompassed a variety of topics for discussion, most of which weren’t on the agenda, but in the suspension of the rules portion of the meeting. On the agenda were the 2018 Budget, the Code Red program, and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority. In the suspended rules were discussions of a swimming pool project, an update and recommendations on the drainage project, comp time for city employees and the mailing of water bills. After an approval of minutes from previous meetings and an approval of the income and expense reports, old business was discussed. In old business, the 2018 budgets - Resolution 2018- 01 was approved. A situation with an unpaid bill to the Code Red - ECN service was then introduced by City Clerk Fran Edwards. She told the council that they had voted to cancel the Code Red service and she set about to do that, saying, “They were notified and they wanted a letter signed by the mayor and I done that and I thought we were done.”

