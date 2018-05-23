Storms 28 years apart mark time for Harmon family

May 16, 1990 tornadoes ripped through Clay County wreaking havoc on property, such as the Red Barn Skating Rink north of Corning, homes in St. Francis, and the Jonathan Beecher residence north of McDougal, to name a few. The Jim Harmon family lost not only their home place, they lost Mary, their wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Each year the anniversary of the tornado is a reminder of their loss. This year was especially poignant, when a storm blew through the property on the same day, and lacked five minutes to being to the hour of the time it changed their family forever; 7:50 p.m.

