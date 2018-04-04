Storm wreaks havoc on power lines, roofs and trees
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 3:45pm News Staff
A line of storms that blew through Corning early Tuesday evening damaged homes on Griggs Lane and around town. Linemen secured several situations. Above - A tree fell in a yard and onto the house damaging the roof and power lines. Below - The strong wind peeled up shingles on the roof of the neighboring house.
