State Representative candidates announce campaigns

Jett takes pride in serving constituents

State Representative Joe Jett takes pride in constituent services. “Whenever someone calls with a problem I take pride in helping or getting them help as fast as possible,” Jett said. Joe has had many opportunities to help his constituents as he is serving in his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He represents District 56, which consists of Clay County and portions of Greene and Randolph Counties in Northeast, AR. Jett, a Republican, is running for State Representative for a fourth term against Democrat Ryan Carter of Corning.

Carter throws hat in Representative ring

Ryan Carter, a young Democrat, wants to be your next State Representative. Carter has lived in Corning his whole life, graduating from Corning High School in 2012. In the nearly six years since he graduated from CHS, he has packed a lot of learning, work and public service in his post high school life. He attended Black River Technical College in Pocahontas and earned his Associate Degree. He has worked for Walmart for five years and is a Sporting Goods Sales Associate at the Corning store. He is currently a senior Arkansas State history major. He is taking time off from college to run for State Representative in District 56 against incumbent Joe Jett, saying, “I thought I might start making some history before I started writing about history.”

