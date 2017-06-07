Sollis Grain donates Res-Q-Tub to firefighters

Wherever you look in this farming country, you’ll notice GSI logos on the majority of grain bins. That’s because Sollis Grain Bins of Corning has installed thousands of bins on farms throught northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri over the past 36 years. Now, the relationship that began in 1981 between the Sollis family and GSI has gotten a bit closer with cooperation of the two to make a donation of a GSI Res-QTube to Corning Volunteer

Fire Department. “We all know the danger involved in grain entrapments and we in the Corning area are no exception, and we want our fire department to be equipped with whatever they need to save lives,” says Jerry Sollis of Sollis Grain Bins.

