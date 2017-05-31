Sollis goes from cheerleader to leader in School of Pharmacy

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

When Stephanie Sollis leaves for residency after graduation, she will bring with her the leadership skills she honed in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy as well as the discipline developed by participating in competitive cheerleading.

Sollis, a Corning native, was voted class secretary/ treasurer during her first year of pharmacy school before being elected to a two-year term as Pharmacy student body president.

