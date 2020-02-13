Snow Moon; First full moon of 2020

Sunday, Feb. 9 brought the first full moon of 2020, which peaked around 1:33 a.m. CST. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in February has the Native American nickname of Snow Moon because the heaviest snow usually falls during this month. It was also known by some tribes as the Full Hunger Moon because of the usual harsh weather conditions in February that made hunting difficult.

