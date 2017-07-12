Sisters celebrate 35 years at JVR Publishing Company

Patricia Boyd and Meryl Whitledge had no idea on July 9, 1982, they would be celebrating their work anniversary 35-years later. The date also happens to be Patricia’s birthday. Sisters, the daughters of the late Emery and Phena Hovis; they interviewed and began work at JVR Publishing on the same day. The ladies were reared among seven brothers and seven sisters and of those siblings; two brothers have passed. One of the sisters is Meryl’s twin, Cheryl.

When hired, Patricia began her job in accounting and bookkeeping for Mr. and Mrs. Jan Rockwell. Meryl became a graphic designer for a new publication, the Homes Magazine that the company had just purchased on June 30, about a week prior to her employment. JVR Publishing was located at the time on Second Street in downtown Corning.

