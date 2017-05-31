Sellmeyer named Parade Marshal

To honor her extraordinary work in the area, Doris Sellmeyer has been chosen to lead the Corning Independence Day Parade which begins at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Corning and directs thousands to Wynn Park for a day of celebrating.

Just last week Doris Sellmeyer was named “Grand Marshal” of the first event that kicks off the Fourth of July Homecoming in Corning, according to Parade Chair D.J. Herzog.

