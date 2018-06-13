Search party finds woman lost near Black River

The Corning Police Department’s new Ranger, one of three the city was gifted from Polaris, had a successful first mission on Monday, June 11. It started out to be a fine day for fishing for Mr. and Mrs. Childress from La Mirada, California. Mayor Rob Young said that Mr. Childress was from Clay County and left Knobel when he was 11 years old for California. He and his wife, Sharon came back to visit his dad’s grave in the Bond Cemetery. Mr. Childress had purchased a three-day fishing license and hoped to get in some angling in Black River. The couple were under the Black River bridge when Sharon disappeared while Mr. Childress was fishing. Suffering from dementia, Mrs. Childress soon became lost in unfamiliar wooded territory.

