Saint Matthew Lutheran Church donates to Agape Mission Outreach food program

Saint Matthew Lutheran Church makes donation to Agape Mission

Every December, the Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Corning makes a donation to the Agape Mission Outreach in order to assist them in purchasing food to feed local families. Tuesday, Dec. 17 Ahrent presented Brother Don Settles, Associational Director of Missions in the Current-Gaines Baptist Association, a check from the church in the amount of $500 for the food assistance program. Ahrent explained that the Saint Matthew Lutheran Church supports the work that the Agape Mission does to help local families. The church begins accepting donations from members during the last part of October and early November every year. “We know that we’re doing something that is stays here, local,” Ahrent said. Settles thanked Ahrent and said that every dime donated goes toward purchasing food for area residents. Settles said that community support for the Agape Mission is strong.

Agape Mission distributes food on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

