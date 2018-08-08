Runsick presents on ESN Demonstration at NACAA National AM/PIC

The 103rd Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents in Chattanooga, Tennessee was held July 29 - August 2, 2018. 1,400 agriculture agents and specialists attended the national conference. Clay County Extension Agent Stewart Runsick presented Tuesday, July 31 on Demonstrating Environmentally Smart Nitrogen Performance in Corn Production in Clay County Arkansas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/