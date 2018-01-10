The road to Peco paved with good intentions Concern for the county, positive for local economy

Clay County Judge Mike Patterson traveled to Little Rock on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 to take a check to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for $35,000 to put an overlay project on the bidding list for the January 17, 2018 bid letting. The Arkansas Transportation and Highway Department suggested to the county that the road known as the “Peco Road”, 454 CR 142, was in need of an overlay. The amount of trucks and traffic traveling on the road have had a toll on the road’s structure. The projected cost of the overlay project is $350,000. The county is required to put 10 per cent down to start the bidding. Patterson said that the Arkansas Transportation and Highway Department suggested that 1 ½ inches of black top be laid on the surface of the road with another 2 inches of black top laid on top of that later. They are hoping this build up of black top will help support the weight of the traffic. Patterson said that the county would rather not have to spend this kind of money on the project, but due to the high volume traffic on the road, there is no other option, but to try to improve the structure of the road.

