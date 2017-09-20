Retirement celebration after 45 years of loyal service

If you’ve ever placed an advertisement in the newspaper or come into the Corning and JV Rockwell Publishing Company, you’ve come in contact with Velma Herren. Her congenial manner made her a favorite with customers. For the past 45 years, she has dedicated herself to helping others, both in the community and inside the publishing company. Her wisdom and knowledge of the daily operations of the newspaper are vast. She was trained by the best. When Velma began work at the Clay County Courier, Marylea Vines trained her in the way a newspaper should be run. Velma held true to those values through her many years; keeping a picture of Marylea to watch over the newspaper in the office. Velma’s knowledge of the newspaper and ad business will be missed by all who work at the company. She was a steady beacon of support to all who worked there.

The Clay County Courier has been a constant through the years in the Herren family. Velma’s husband, John was sent to Vietnam about two weeks after they were married. Velma kept the home fires burning while working at the Courier. Through the years, she had two girls, Malissa and Michelle and their lives growing up, revolved around their mother’s job at the newspaper.