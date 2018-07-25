Residents turn out for city economic development

Center was the meeting site for the next step toward forming an economic development committee. Citizens turned out to listen and to submit their names and discuss the committee. Stewart Runsick, Clay County Extension Chair spoke to the group first describing the steps that Manila had taken since forming their team just over a year ago. Manila’s progress theme is Moving Manila Forward. For their exemplary vision and accomplishments, they were awarded the 2018 Breakthrough Solutions SOAR Community Award at the recent Breakthrough Solutions Annual Conference.

Since they formed their team they have had more than 3,500 people attracted to their events in their downtown area, which has several vacant buildings and three new businesses moved into their downtown. Two farmers’ markets were created and that feature 60 vendors with more than 600 people attending. A shrimp fly-in took place with the Manila Pilots Association flying in 200 pounds of fresh shrimp from the Gulf for a farmers’ market event and dinner. Four Music-in-the- Museum events were held in the museum downtown. The Blazin’ BBQ

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/