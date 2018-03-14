Residents share thoughts at hearing on Oak St. Extension

A public meeting was placed on the calendar during February’s city council meeting when Kurt Milbrandt spoke on the agenda to propose creating a continuation of Oak Street connecting Creason Road and Cherry Street. In attendance at the public hearing were councilmen, Terry Masterson, Ray Vannoy, Randall Godwin and Trent McKinney, City Clerk Fran Edwards, Mayor Rob Young, Police Chief Jimmy Leach, City Attorney Alex Bigger, city employee Ann Reed and Water Superintendent Tracy Robinson. In the audience were Laura Milbrandt, Erma Arnold, Linda Johnson, Eric Powers, Jim Crawley, Jerry Cherry, Jean Cherry, Karen Young and George Lowe.

Mayor Rob Young began the meeting saying that he had attempted to call the Corp of Engineers to find out if the land in question for the Oak Street proposal was indeed wetland and no one had gotten back with him yet.

