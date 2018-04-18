Republicans plan for Primary and General Election
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 2:00pm News Staff
Area Clay County Republicans met during their monthly meeting at the Parkview Restaurant on Thursday, April 12. The group discussed the upcoming Primary on May 22nd and planning for the General Election through the year.
Candidate for Clay County Tax Assessor, Erika Snow discussed a recent meeting she was invited to within the local farming community.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/