Rain theme in truck winner’s life

The winner of the Corning Fourth of July Homecoming F-150 Truck Drawing, Linda Rainwater of Pocahontas, is getting used to rainy weather influencing her life. On the evening of July 4th, she had fallen asleep in her recliner after a day at Corning’s picnic. Unaware the news of the winner of the truck hit Facebook right after the drawing. Linda’s daughter called her to tell her that a “Linda Rainwater” was the winner. Thinking it could be another Linda Rainwater, she wondered if she was the winner. It was then she noticed she had two missed calls on her phone. She called the number to learn that she, indeed, was the winner of the truck. Linda said, “I was so excited I couldn’t sleep. I got one hour of sleep that night.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/