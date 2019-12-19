QC welcomes new year with shoestring budget

The Clay County Quorum Court met for the last time this decade on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Western District Courthouse. The main focus of the meeting was the county budget for 2020. All justices were present and accounted for this final meeting of the year. Justice Dennis Haines made a motion to suspend the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting. The motion was approved.

The meeting began with Justice Jody Henderson, a member of the financial committee, introducing the topic of the budget. “This year’s budget was a long drawn out affair and nobody is happy with it, but we deal with what we’ve got, which is not much and it is getting less and less all the time.” Henderson was referring to the lengthy meetings for the past two months of the financial committee as they attempted to find cuts to make up for an approximate $341,000 deficit in the budget.

Henderson explained, “We started out with General Funds of, that we can use of $3,454,603.86. We come up with a total expenditure of $3,376,032.69 and that is with the 10 percent unbudgeted mandated by the constitution of the state. The sheriff department had several positions that will be left unfilled. The circuit court has a position that is not filled. And there is a position that we’re not filling, we’re not, uh, funding for the juvenile department.”

