QC hears soft sell on PILOT agreement for solar farm

The Quorum Court met in the Western District Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with a new justice, Rhonda Ahrent. Ahrent is filling the unexpired term of her husband, Greg, who resigned after being elected the mayor of Corning. She was sworn in by County Clerk Pat Poole before the meeting.

The court also voted to officially name Ashley Ervin as Judge Mike Patterson’s new administrative assistant following the retirement of Yvonne Settlemoir.

The meeting was called to order with all present with the exception of Justice Mike Hill.

