QC deals with Peco Road Litigation

By Tim Blair

Members of the Clay County Quorum Court heard from an attorney for the two families involved in the ongoing litigation over CR 142, commonly known as Peco Road, at their regular meeting Monday night at Corning. Beau Wilcox, of Conway, spoke to the JPs about the lawsuit filed by his clients concerning the acquisition of a strip of land along their property, which was used to widen the road to the Peco Foods grain operation. Wilcox is representing the Skaggs and Baxley families, who chose not to take the county’s offer when the property was acquired over two years ago.

“This is a bit of an unconventional effort on my part,” Wilcox told the court members as he reviewed the history of the issue. He then asked the JPs to consider trying to reach a compromise on the amount of money offered.

