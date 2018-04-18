QC cleans up 2017 budget
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 2:02pm News Staff
Pam Lowe
The Quorum Court met Monday night, April 16 at the Western District Courthouse in Corning with all JP’s present at the meeting. The following items were addressed this month: Ordinance 2018-05 concerning the appropriation of funds and cleanup of 2017 budgets, Ordinance 2018-06 authorizing the County Treasurer, Carolyn Morrisett to transfer money from County General Funds to the County Sheriff’s Car Grant Account and appropriating $250 to the Emergency Task Force Donation Fund, Resolution 2018-02 authorizing the county judge to apply for a grant for sheriff’s cars and Resolution 2018-03 establishing a policy to replace wooden bridges with steel.
