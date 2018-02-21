Public meeting set to determine Oak Street proposal

The Corning City Council is hosting a public meeting on March 12th at 5:30 p.m. before the regular monthly city council meeting to address a street proposal. (See page 11 for the city advertisement). The proposal to add a street to be named Oak Street connecting Creason Road and Cherry Streets was made by Curt Milbrandt. Milbrandt approached the council to ask that the street be placed in a new subdivision he is trying to construct in a block of land in that area.

The public meeting is needed to determine if citizens oppose or approve of the added street. Milbrandt told the council that the reason they didn’t create the street before was that half of it faced the backyard of people who didn’t want a street there. The street would run behind houses that now are in a quiet wooded area of town. Milbrandt would like to see a street, water and sewer in place for his real estate venture.

