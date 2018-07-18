Pound recipient of donation

Two local girls demonstrated that community service begins when you’re young. Realizing that Walmart would no longer be available for residents to purchase their Corning Dog Pound donation items, Karrigan Branum and Addie Goodman of Corning jumped into action. The young ladies asked Jerry Conway, Corning’s dog catcher and Linda Johnson how they could help. The pair told them they would need dog food for the impounded dogs.

Video Playhouse allowed the girls to set up a donation area in frontofthestore. Thegirlssurvived the recent hot temperatures to raise approximately $100 toward dog food for the dogs. Rycen Peterson and LaJeasta Branum helped the young ladies with unloading the dog food at the dog pound.

