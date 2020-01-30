POFD holds chili contest fundraiser

The Peach Orchard Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser to help purchase fire equipment in the form of a chili contest. The fundraiser took place on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Peach Orchard Community Center. The winning chili was prepared by Peach Orchard resident, Karen Rockwell. Rockwell and her husband, Councilman Logan Rockwell, each entered their own chili recipe and had a family competition among them. Derwin Stormes’ chili recipe took 2nd Place and was one point away from a tie for 1st Place. Fire Chief Harmon Malding placed 3rd in the contest with his chili. There were ten chili entries in the contest. Judges for the contest were Peach Orchard Mayor Dianne Neill, Pam Lowe, Editor - Clay County Courier and Bobby Lowe, Post Commander - Rapert-Poyner Post #8347.

There were 69 guests in attendance to observe the contest and to eat chili. Judges were not allowed in the community center until the beginning of the contest as each contestant drew a number for their chili and the contest was set up. The chili numbers were not in consecutive order.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/