Picnic grosses $61,501.55

Corning Chamber of Commerce secretarytreasurer Sherry Taylor reports the gross income for Corning’s Fourth of July 2019 Homecoming Picnic totals $61,501.55. The gross picnic sales for the town’s Fourth of July Homecoming Picnic has bobbed up and down in the last few years with gross sales for 2018 being $87,568.76; 2017 - $95,000.70; 2016 - $116,821.86 and 2015 - $97,000.

This was the first year the Chamber opted to do away with the Ford F-150 truck give-away in exchange for three money raffle drawings of $5,000 each which allowed three people the opportunity to win. The bold move removed the financial burden of the overhead of purchasing a new truck. Last year the truck sales gross was $31,967. The Chamber cleared only $4,882 on that raffle.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/