OTM Team finishes 15th in World Finals event

Over 20,000 students and supporters from around the world traveled to Iowa for the 39th annual Odyssey of the Mind World Finals from May 23-26 at Iowa State University. Students from different cultures and widely varying economic backgrounds proved that creativity is universal by coming together for this event. Odyssey of the Mind has teams that compete from not only the United States but also 13 other countries including Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and Switzerland.

