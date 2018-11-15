Officer and soldier; Brasfield no stranger to danger

In 2010, Brasfield was 19 years old and hadn’t been out of high school a year when he was deployed to Afghanistan with 13 fellow E4s and had to hitch military rides to Afghanistan from Kuwait.

Brasfield’s company was responsible for route clearance; driving around at 3 miles an hour looking for bombs on the side of the road. He said he would go on missions, where he would drive or be a gunner looking for threats; to pick up supplies once a week. “I was a support guy over there. I would install commo (communication) equipment. I was out there every morning before they left for mission making sure their comms were up and making sure they had radio.

We cleared the path so that troops could come in and move faster. Route clearance went on 24 hours a day.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/