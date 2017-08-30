Obtaining ‘Real IDs’ in Arkansas proves complex; for new licenses, devil’s in details

To fly on an airliner or enter a federal building three years from now, U.S. residents will have two options: gather their birth certificates, Social Security cards and proof of residence to show at the door or get a Real ID.

Real IDs in the Natural State are referred to as Arkansas Voluntary Enhanced Security Driver’s Licenses, and they will remain voluntary for the foreseeable future.

The Arkansas Voluntary Enhanced Security license, the state’s response to a piece of federal legislation adopted in 2005, has been available since October 2016. Just over 35,000 Arkansans have gotten the new license, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/