November a busy month for Corning City Council

Special Council Meeting

A Special Called Council Meeting was held on November 2, 2017. The purpose of the special meeting was to discuss the repair of a wood chipper, employee health insurance and sewer pump bids.

Wood chipper - Street Superintendent David Ladd stated that the wood chipper was about 14 years old and was in serious need of repair. He presented an estimate from White’s Truck Repair for almost $12,000 for parts and labor. He said the cost of a new one is $49,600. After much discussion a motion was made by Masterson and seconded by Vannoy to purchase a new wood chipper out of the Industrial Development funds and finance it for $1,500 per month for 3 months. Upon roll call, motion passed unanimously.

