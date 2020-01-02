New supplemental income program available for volunteer firefighters
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:00am
Brandy Mcallister, Rmf Legal Counsel
Published with permission from the Association of Arkansas Counties. This article was first published in the AAD publication: County Lines – Fall 2019
The Association of Arkansas Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust (AACWCT) is excited to announce a new supplemental income program that will be available to volunteer firefighters who enroll beginning in January 2020 — The Association of Arkansas Counties Volunteer Fire Fighters Supplemental Income Program.
