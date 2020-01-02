New supplemental income program available for volunteer firefighters

Published with permission from the Association of Arkansas Counties. This article was first published in the AAD publication: County Lines – Fall 2019

The Association of Arkansas Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust (AACWCT) is excited to announce a new supplemental income program that will be available to volunteer firefighters who enroll beginning in January 2020 — The Association of Arkansas Counties Volunteer Fire Fighters Supplemental Income Program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/