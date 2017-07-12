New football coach looks to turn program around

Coach Joey Moseley takes the helm of the Bobcats this year bringing with him a pass-oriented offense. This will be Moseley’s second stint at head-coaching after two years in Cave City. The Bobcats are coming off consecutive 0-10 seasons proving the coach enjoys a challenge and hard work. Changing the mindset of a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007, will be a priority job for Moseley. Prior to the dead period, Coach Moseley gave the team an opportunity to stretch their competitiveness by playing in some 7-on-7 for team building and evaluation in preseason play. This provided an excellent opportunity for Moseley to figure out the assets he has to work with on the team while building players’ confidence.

While the Bobcats will be focusing on learning a different style of offense during preseason, they will also focus on working out. The first day after the Arkansas Activities Association t w o - w e e k dead period on July 10, the Bobcats focused on building stamina and strength.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/