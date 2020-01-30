NEA Intermodal expands as Sharp County joins

This is the first of a twopart article covering the January Intermodal meeting in Corning.

The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, in their first meeting of the year, Jan. 23, voted unanimously to accept Sharp County as its newest member.

Sharp County joins the group along with current members Randolph County, the City of Pocahontas, the City of Walnut Ridge, Lawrence County and the City of Corning.

At Thursday’s meeting, Intermodal Executive Director Graycen Bigger said that entering the new year, she met with each Intermodal member and noted that each one will remain a part of the group in 2020.

