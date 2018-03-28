Morning storm surprises parts of Clay County with hail

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 3:45pm News Staff

Residents of Peach Orchard were awakened by the sound of hail hitting their roofs around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Bryan and Lesa Bass and son, Sylas reported hail covered the ground in their yard. The hail producing storm was south of Corning and tracked in an easterly direction.

 

 

