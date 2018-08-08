More well problems prompt Special Council meeting

by Pam Lowe

Mayor Rob Young called a special city council meeting on Wednesday, August 1 at noon to discuss the city’s water pump that is currently down. The city has been receiving water from the Clay County Water District for approximately three weeks. Present at the meeting were the mayor, City Clerk Fran Edwards, Councilmen Godwin, Masterson and Vannoy. Trent McKinney was absent. Also present were Police Chief Jimmy Leach, Bryan Bass, Tony Bass, John Selig, Cody McGrew, George Lowe and Pam Lowe. The mayor began the meeting explaining that it was called to discuss the city’s well. He said that it may have been hit by lightning or a power surge and turned the floor over to Bryan Bass of B & B Well Drilling to explain the situation.

