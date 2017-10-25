Mid South Health Systems issues security statement update

In answer to a request from the Clay County Courier regarding the security measures promised to the citizens of Corning by Mid-South Health Systems; Matt Knight, Licensed Professional Counselor, issued the following statement to the residents of Corning:

“As promised Mid-South Health Systems is making significant progress in heightening security measures at their Transitional Unit in Corning. Additional exterior lighting for the complex is complete as is increased security for the Unit’s windows. Contracts for constructing a new security fence and increasing monitored cameras have been signed. Work should begin soon for both these projects.

We are glad to keep our community informed of the work we are doing at our Corning location and will continue to do so until our projects are complete.”

