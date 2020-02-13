Mayor gives State of City Address during Feb. Council Meeting

The February Corning City Council meeting was held on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at City Hall with Mayor Greg Ahrent, City Clerk J’Anna Couch, City Attorney Alex Bigger, and councilmen, Terry Masterson, Ray Vannoy, Randall Godwin and Trent McKinney present.

After the meeting was called to order the previous minutes, Income and Expense Reports, and Purchase Orders and bills payable were approved. During the discussion of the Expense Reports, Councilman Vannoy had a question about a Harbor Freight purchase order from the Water and Sewer Fund for $106.44. The item purchased was a 1/5 HP 58 PSI Airbrush Compressor Kit. Vannoy asked if the water/sewer department was using it for a vacuum pump for a sewer pump. The mayor said they were. Couch said the department thought they would try this because the others they were using were so expensive and they were going through them so fast they thought they would try this to see if it would last as long as the other ones. Mayor Ahrent said it would save considerably if it will work.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/