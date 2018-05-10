May Chamber luncheon features Agape House speaker

Monday, May 7, the Corning Chamber of Commerce met at El Acapulco for their monthly luncheon. The speaker this month was Paulette Powell from the Agape House in Corning. Powell began by explaining that the Agape House helps women who struggle with addictions. The ladies take classes in everything from budgeting to parenting classes in order to lead productive lives after treatment. For this reason, they are often in need of items such as notebooks, pens and used Bibles for their studies. The Agape House is also often looking for people who can teach a class.

