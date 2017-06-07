May be the winning ticket

Lennell Tate Shelton stopped by Corning Area Chamber of Commerce to visit Priscilla Williams and to get a ticket on that new 2017 Ford Truck to be given away at the close of festivities July 4th at Wynn Park. A native of Peach Orchard, now residing in Doniphan and in St. Louis before that, Lennell knows all about

Corning’s Independence Day celebration, and she is sure she has just purchased the winning ticket. She wrote her telephone number on the ticket stub and will wait for Rhonda Sollis, chair of the new truck stand, to give her a call around 10:15 p.m. July 4th.

