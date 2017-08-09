Marble enthusiasts and mibsters enjoy marble show

The Days Inn and Suites in Pocahontas was the place to be Saturday, August 5 for enthusiastic marble collectors, hobbyists and former mibsters. Anyone who has ever knuckled down during a game of marbles has been a mibster. Collecting marbles has been more than a hobby for the past 20 years for Dr. Gary Gregory, a retired psychology professor at Williams Baptist College. He wants to educate people about the history of marbles. He, along with David Morse, a marble connoisseur from Powhatan, have hosted the Northeast Arkansas Marble Show for seven years. The show is advertised across the country and this year drew marble experts from Arkansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Tennessee. Many of the collectors recalled their childhood days spent playing and trading marbles. A familiar lament was the loss of marbles they had owned as children, now worth a lot of money.

