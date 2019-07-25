Mahony launches campaign against Cotton

Josh Mahony, Democratic candidate for United States Senate in Arkansas is officially launching his campaign against Senator Tom Cotton - R this week with a series of statewide campaign kickoff events between July 25 – July 27. The launch will include over a dozen campaign stops throughout the state with events in El Dorado, Fayetteville, and Little Rock.

