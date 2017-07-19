Lowe takes helm of The Courier
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 1:15pm News Staff
Pam Lowe has been hired as editor of the Clay County Courier newspaper, according to Thelma Rockwell, publisher and president of the company.
Lowe, a CHS graduate, is a published author and former school teacher
“We are happy to have Pam on board,” said Thelma Rockwell. “She is a great addition to our staff and is doing a terrific job already.”
