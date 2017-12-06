Local veterans to host Toy Drive

Local veterans in the Corning Rapert-Poyner Post #8347 are beginning their annual Christmas Toy Drive for needy children in the Corning area. Central Elementary School Counselor, Blayne Jett has assisted the veterans in providing names of children attending school and contacting their families to ask permission for the gifts. The toys will be wrapped and delivered by the veterans to families at their homes on Saturday, December 23, 2017. The veterans are asking residents to drop off toys for the drive in a box at the M.B. Ainley Community Center.

